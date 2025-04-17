Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,338 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,537,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,370,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 301,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 246,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 11,810,191 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

