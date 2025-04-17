Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

