Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $762,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,503,000 after acquiring an additional 214,242 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.