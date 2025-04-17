Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $578,000 in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

