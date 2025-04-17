Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

