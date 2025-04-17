BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €8.51 ($9.67) and last traded at €8.49 ($9.65). 21,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.28 ($9.41).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $355.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,613.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

