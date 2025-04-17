BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

BayCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,335. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lowered BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCML

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. This trade represents a 36.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.