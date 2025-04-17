BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. BayCom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 7.45%.
BayCom Stock Performance
NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,335. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $289.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.
BayCom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCML
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,872.50. This trade represents a 36.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.