Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold” Rating

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.33.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABX opened at C$28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.42. The stock has a market cap of C$34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total transaction of C$27,720.55. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$457,781.77. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.