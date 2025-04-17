Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BGH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,394. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

