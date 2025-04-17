Barclays Lowers Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $17.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dana by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dana by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Dana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

