Barclays Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $60.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Down 4.2 %

INTA stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,720. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,809,207.50. This trade represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,088,761. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 143.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Intapp by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Intapp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 9,950.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.