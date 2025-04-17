Bank of America Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $125.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,053. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 212,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

