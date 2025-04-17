BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $107.51 on Monday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BancFirst

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $610,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,421.84. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

