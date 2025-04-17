BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10, Zacks reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 151,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,562. BancFirst has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $610,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,421.84. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.