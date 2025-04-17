Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $288.98 million, a PE ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

