Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.21. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

