Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Insider Timothy Martin Sells 17,880,240 Shares

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Martin sold 17,880,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08), for a total value of A$2,235,030.00 ($1,423,585.99).

Timothy Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Timothy Martin sold 44,080 shares of Atlas Pearls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$7,229.12 ($4,604.54).

On Friday, March 7th, Timothy Martin sold 145,002 shares of Atlas Pearls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$22,330.31 ($14,223.13).

On Monday, March 10th, Timothy Martin sold 38,811 shares of Atlas Pearls stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total transaction of A$5,821.65 ($3,708.06).

Atlas Pearls Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Atlas Pearls Cuts Dividend

About Atlas Pearls

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th.

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

