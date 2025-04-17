Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $234.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.95.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

