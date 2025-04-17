Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $20.06. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 5,660 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascentage Pharma Group International
Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascentage Pharma Group International
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.