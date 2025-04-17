Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPGGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $20.06. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 5,660 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

