Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 111 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $421.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

