Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $2.32 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.