Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,543 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 4.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $853.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

