Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

