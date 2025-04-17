ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.14 and last traded at C$27.07. 221,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,001,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.61.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

