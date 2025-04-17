ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12). Approximately 1,432,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,476,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The company has a market capitalization of £28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.22.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

