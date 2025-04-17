Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,964,000 after purchasing an additional 222,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,143,000 after purchasing an additional 947,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $171,149,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,315,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

