Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 101,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

