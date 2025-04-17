Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals FY2026 Earnings

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.60 and a 52-week high of C$29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.