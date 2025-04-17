ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $738.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

