American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

AWK opened at $146.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.53 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.