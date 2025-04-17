Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 292.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,691 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

