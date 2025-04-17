Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $5.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley lowered Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPS

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $431,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,109,451.52. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 29,748 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $147,550.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,030,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,076.64. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,044 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 389,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,648,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 263,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.