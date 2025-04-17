Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $173,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,944,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $98.16 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

