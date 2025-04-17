Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -811.48 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $217.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

