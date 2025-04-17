Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Vistra Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VST opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.