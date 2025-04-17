Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $103,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research lifted their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

