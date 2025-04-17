Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $82.05 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 2.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.28% of eBay worth $82,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.0 %

eBay stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,359 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

