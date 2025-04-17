Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 184.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,833,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after buying an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after buying an additional 979,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after acquiring an additional 700,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Moderna Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

