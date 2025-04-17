Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nayax were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nayax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Nayax by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Nayax Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

