Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $7,034,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $89,109,000. Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 173,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,521.61. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.67. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

