Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

AGI stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after buying an additional 318,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,011,000 after buying an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

