Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
ATSG stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air Transport Services Group
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.