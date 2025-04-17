Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

About Air Transport Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,143.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

