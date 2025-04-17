AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.45%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

