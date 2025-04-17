AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AGM Group Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $0.03 on Thursday. AGM Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

