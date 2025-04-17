Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.31% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $42,476,000. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 475,067.2% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 289,791 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.5 %

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.