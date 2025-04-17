Advisory Services Network LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 915,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.