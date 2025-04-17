Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 11,003 Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

