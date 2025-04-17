Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Advantest Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. Advantest has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Advantest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

