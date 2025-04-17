Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.82 and last traded at $95.50. 9,067,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 43,306,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

