Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 7.3 %

AMD stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

